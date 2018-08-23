Do It: Englebert Humperdinck, Amazing Comic Con, Quinn Kelsey

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

>> Englebert Humperdinck returns to Honolulu after 30 years away

At least 10 people recorded the song before him, and more than a dozen have taken their best shot at it in the decades that followed, but no one has ever done better with “Release Me” than Englebert Humperdinck did in 1967.

Humperdinck’s take on the country song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and topped the English singles chart for six straight weeks in March and April — long enough to keep the Beatles’ double A-side hit, “Penny Lane” / “Strawberry Fields Forever,” from ever reaching the top of the English singles charts.

“Release Me” stayed on the English pop chart for an unprecedented 56 consecutive weeks and sold more than one million copies along the way. It’s remained Humperdinck’s musical signature.

ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK >> Where: Hawaii Theatre

>> When: 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

>> Cost: $49.50 to $125

>> Info: 528-0506, hawaiitheatre.com

>> Note: Saturday is officially sold out, single seats may be available

Humperdinck fans here will have their first chance in years to hear him sing it live and in person when he plays a two-nighter at the Hawaii Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Two other songs certain to be on the set list are “The Last Waltz,” also a million-seller in England in 1967, and “After the Lovin’,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold record in the United States in 1976.

Humperdinck’s first Hawaii performance in more then 30 years is being filmed for a television special on public television, his publicists said.

“Hawaii has always had a hold on me. Hawaii is a fragrant, melodious and relaxing favorite destination,” said Humperdinck in a statement. “I have many wonderful memories of vacations with my family, chilling out with my toes in the beautiful, soft sand. This all started my love affair with the islands. I remember the days when I’d hang out on the beach with Lana Turner and Tom Selleck and then go to see Don Ho and other local talent, including a very young Bruno Mars, who did an Elvis song at my birthday party.

“Like my dear friend Elvis, I finally will realize my dream to do a TV special from Hawaii. I look forward to sharing all these special moments with all my fans and friends.”

– John Berger, Star-Advertiser

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

>> Amazing Comic Con returns to Honolulu

Fans of comic books, superheroes and video game characters can gather at the Hawaii Convention Center this weekend for Amazing Comic Con — “Aloha.”

The sixth annual event will feature an exhibitors hall, artist appearances featuring local and international talent, a game arena, sales of collectibles and costume contests.

AMAZING COMIC CON 2018 >> Where: Hawaii Convention Center

>> When: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: $25 to $250, free for ages 10 and younger with paid adult

>> Info: amazingcomicconaloha.com

Among the stars attending will be actor Evangeline Lilly returning to the islands after her memorable starring role in the locally filmed TV drama “Lost.” She’s gone on to a mighty big – and mighty small – role in the summer blockbuster “Antman & The Wasp,” dawned pointy ears for “The Hobbit” films, and performed robotic engineering miracles in “Real Steel,” but on Saturday and Sunday she’ll be available for pictures and autographs. She’ll also talk about her career at 1 p.m. Sunday in the main theatre room.

Autograph-photo sessions will also be held for Asher Angel (WB’s “Shazam!” and Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack”), Amber Midthunder (FX’s “Legion”), Tara Strong (voice actress for “Harley Quinn,” “Teen Titans” and “Powerpuff Girls”) and Charles Martinet (voice of Nintendo’s Mario for over 20 years). Check amazing comicconaloha.com for schedules.

Fun, games and enlightenment activities include “Mario Kart” and “Street Fighter” challenges, in which fans can play against celebrities, starting at 5 p.m. today, screenings of trailers of upcoming films, TV shows and video games in the main theater at 6 p.m. Saturday and a series of presentations on the “Architects of Pop Culture” featuring key figures in the development of popular films and games.

SUNDAY

>> Quinn Kelsey returns home for an operatic showcase

Hawaii-born opera star Quinn Kelsey returns to the Honolulu stage this weekend, giving audiences a preview of his newest role and bringing some fresh new faces along with him.

Kelsey’s performances of Rigoletto have earned him extravagant praise, establishing him as one of the best Verdi baritones of the day. Next year in Dallas, he will take on a new role from that challenging style, performing as Ford in Verdi’s “Falstaff.” His Honolulu appearance will includes excerpts from that opera.

QUINN KELSEY >> Where: Central Union Church

>> When: 4 p.m. Sunday (Friday performance canceled due to hurricane)

>> Cost: $30

>> Info: 596-7858, tickets.hawaiiopera.org

>> Note: Friday’s performance canceled due to Hurricane Lane; tickets will be honored at Sunday’s performance or refunded

“With every year that passes, it becomes more and more obvious that the Verdi baritone rep is really made for me,” Kelsey said, adding that the singing style’s color and physicality are unique in the opera repertoire.

“There are challenges,” he said. “There’s also an excitement and anticipation to add a new role, just for the simple fact that I’ve had such such great success with all my other Verdi roles.”

Kelsey will appear with soprano Leslie Goldman, who has previously appeared in Honolulu, and two new voices, mezzo Deanna Pauletto and tenor Riccardo Iannello.

“The two voices, I think, represent colors and vocality that I don’t think Hawaii audiences have heard enough of,” Kelsey said, “Ricardo has that classic Italian tenor sound. And Deanna recently almost bowled over one of her idols, Cecelia Bartoli.” That’s high praise, as Bartoli is one of the most acclaimed opera singers of the last 30 years.

Speaking to the Star-Advertiser from Honolulu, where he has family, Kelsey said been busy renewing himself in the typical Hawaiian way, he said, visiting family, enjoying the water as a kind of “spiritual cleansing,” discovering a new sherbet place in Halawa and having other “good eats.”

— Steven Mark, Star-Advertiser

AUG. 31

>> Comedian Jim Jefferies spins U.S. the Aussie way

Comedian Jim Jefferies brings his outsider-insider perspective on America back to Hawaii this week.

JIM JEFFERIES >> Where: Blaisdell Concert Hall

>> When: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

>> Cost: $49.50 to $59.50

>> Info: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

>> Note: Due to Hurricane Lane, this event has been postponed to Aug. 31

The Australian native, now a resident of the U.S., originally established himself as a brash, often lewd comic, with blunt jokes about sex, race and religion. In 2007, he was accosted on stage after he put down a heckler by suggesting she was a victim of incest.

After critiquing America’s gun culture in 2014 Netflix special, “Bare,” Jefferies’ popularity ballooned, resulting in an eponymous Comedy Central news-commentary show, which featured cameo appearances by Brad Pitt as a weatherman talking about climate change. (Seth Rogan has recently taken over the role.)

Jefferies has continued to poke at gun supporters. “Americans have a huge problem with undocumented people, but undocumented guns are just fine,” he said in recent bit. “I guess if we really want to get them off the street, we should call them ‘Mexi-guns.’”