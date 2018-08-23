Jason Gay’s ‘Dynasty’ presents Chinese tunes as jazz

SHARE





















“DYNASTY”

Jason Gay (self-published)

Saxophonist Jason Gay steps forward with an album that is well outside the standard jazz repertoire: Rather than rework compositions from the Great American Jazz Songbook, or test the market for original melodies, Gay is introducing listeners to songs written or co-­ written by Chinese composers.

It makes sense, then, that in addition to a small squad of “A List” island jazz musicians – DeShannon Higa (trumpet), Tommy James (piano and organ), Noel Okimoto (drums, percussion and marimba) and Dean Taba (bass) – Hoku Award-winning erhu player Tsun-Hui Hung and taiko master Kenny Endo contribute to the project.

This isn’t about jazz musicians playing Chinese arrangements, or about positioning the erhu, a very traditional Chinese instrument, as a new sound in mainstream American music. Gay and his musicians are reworking Chinese melodies into their own jazz idiom — and doing quite well at it. Hung’s erhu is prominent in some songs but not in all, and Gay gives each of his talented guests time in the musical spotlight.

Visit jasongay.org.

“RED, WHITE & SCREWED”

The Granite Saints (self-published)

The title song of the Granite Saints’ election-year album is their verdict on the political process. The quartet – Lonesome James (vocals/guitar), N8 (bass/backing vocals), Shane Taylor (guitar) and Chad Taylor (drums) – aren’t taking sides in saying this. They expect America will lose no matter who the “winners” are. (“They smile in our face, then they stab us in the back” sums it up).

“All my heroes are dead and gone. … You tell lies, let me get my gun,” Lonesome James proclaims elsewhere. As with last year’s self-titled project, the Granite Saints prove their command of imaginative and uncompromising rock from start to finish. You gotta love that bass line on “Don’t Rock Too Hard!”

Visit reverbnation.com/thegranitesaints.

“SOUL STREET”

Ron Artis II & The Truth (self-published)

The title of this new album by Ron Artis provides an apt description of where this collection of 14 original songs is coming from. Artis opens with an aggressive blues/rock number, “King of the World,” and then blends the blues and soul music in soft and introspective style with “Carry Me Along.” Traditional Christian faith is an important element on Artis’ musical “street.”

A song titled “B-B-Be Yourself” is the first of several that positions Artis as a social commentator. Being yourself is almost always a good thing. Artis’ musical mantra makes it easy to remember.

Visit RonArtisii.com.