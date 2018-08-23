County-by-county list of weather impacts from Hurricane Lane

Courtesy video by Emme Furuya
This county-by-county list of reported weather impacts from Hurricane Lane will be updated often:
HAWAII ISLAND
Hawaii County officials ask the public: Due to the extreme hazards created from the heavy rain, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
At 11 a.m., officials said the windward side of Hawaii Island is currently under a flash flood warning and experiencing hurricane conditions of heavy rains and flooding.
Avoid Kaalaiki Road in Kau, just mauka of Naalehu Town, road closed due to flooding.
Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) remained closed at 9 a.m. near the 24-mile marker in North Kohala due to a landslide. The estimated duration of the closure is not known.
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Big Island. Hurricane Lane has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. If the water is brown stay out.
Highway 19 at mile 13 was closed both lanes due to a landslide near Honomu at about 4 a.m. Department of Transportation estimates 2 hours for clearing to reopen. There are no detours in this area.
Bayfront Highway in Hilo closed Wednesday night due to flooding.
MAUI COUNTY
Flooding in Hana has closed Wainapanapa, Ulaino and Waikoloa roads. Motorists are advised to limit travel at this time, especially to remote areas, including Hana.
County officials advise residents and tourists not to travel Hana Highway for safety reasons.
HONOLULU
No major weather impacts have been reported on Oahu by midday but the outer bands of Hurricane Lane have reached the island as storm continues its path northwest toward the smaller islands.
KAUAI COUNTY
No major weather impacts have been reported by midday on Kauai, but the county’s Department of Water has shut water service shutdown for customers along a portion of Kuhio Highway in Haena, from Manoa Stream to Ke’e Beach, including all connecting roads at about 9 a.m. today. Water service is being turned off in the selected area to prevent possible damage to the system in preparartion for the expected severe weather conditions. “All residents should prepare for possible water service disruption and have their recommended drinking water supply storage of 1 gallon, per person, per day for a least 14 days. For additional water emergency preparedness guidelines, please visit www.kauaiwater.org.