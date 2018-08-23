Hawaii Governor David Ige sits down with Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji to take questions from Star-Advertiser readers. See if your questions were answered during the webcast today.
Gov. Ige answers questions on Facebook Live on preparing for Hurricane Lane
