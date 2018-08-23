Hurricane Lane continues to weaken as it creeps closer to isles
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018
Updated August 23, 2018 5:08am
Hurricane Lane continued to weaken slightly overnight but is still moving closer to the islands.
SHARE
Oahu is now under a hurricane warning, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its latest report.
Video: Diane S. W. Lee
Meteorologist Domenica Davis looks at the updated forecast for Hurricane Lane.
Video: The Weather Channel
GPM Video of rainfall inside Hurricane Lane.
Video: NASA
CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER
The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Lane as of 11 p.m. today.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kama’ole Beach Park I, Kihei, Maui, was closed today due to Hurricane Lane.
NASA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hurricane Lane as seen from the International Space Station today. The National Weather Service says the hurricane will still pack a wallop for Hawaii on Thursday before gradually slowing over the next two days.
CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER
A series of composite satellite images shows the track of Hurricane Lane over about 16 hours through 4:30 p.m. today.
ADVERTISING
Hurricane Lane continued to weaken slightly overnight but is still moving closer to the islands.
Clocking in with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and moving northwest at 7 mph, Lane was located about 210 miles south-southwest of Kailua-Kona and 305 miles south of Honolulu at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii County. A hurricane watch is in effect for Kauai County.