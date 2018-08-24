 Brush fire on Maui forces evacuation of Lahaina emergency shelter, residents
Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 5:58am
A hurricane evacuation center in Lahaina was evacuated due to a brush fire early today, Maui officials said.

At about 1 a.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a brush fire in the area of Kauaula Valley. The fire has spread and residents in the area are being evacuated, officials said.

The Emergency Operating Center and Red Cross evacuated 23 people in the emergency shelter at Lahaina Intermediate School to Lahaina Civic Center as a precaution.

Ten fire companies, tankers from both the Fire and Public Works Departments, and one battalion chief are battling the blaze. Honoapiilani Highway is closed in both directions in Lahaina, officials said, adding that motorists should avoid the area.

