 Little League World Series, Honolulu team send their aloha to hurricane-weary Hawaii in video
Little League World Series, Honolulu team send their aloha to hurricane-weary Hawaii in video

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 10:33am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Honolulu’s Sean Yamaguchi is greeted by teammates after hitting a grand slam off Staten Island, N.Y.’s Chris Bedford during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday.

The Little League World Series posted a video for the state of Hawaii with Honolulu players and their coach offering words of support for their home as it faces the onslaught of Hurricane Lane.

The short video features the players and coach Gerald Oda expressing their concern and aloha for their home state as they continue in their quest for the LLWS crown. The team’s run in Williamsport, Penn., which continues Saturday with a rematch against Georgia for the national title, continues to captivate the state despite the massive threat of Lane.

The video ends with the word, “Dear Hawaii, While you are thinking of them, they are thinking of you. And so are we.”

