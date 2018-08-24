 Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with truck in Nanakuli
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 12:15pm
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli.

Police said a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck operated by a 37-year-old man was traveling east on Farrington Highway and was making a left turn on Mohihi Street when the vehicle was broadsided by a Honda dirt bike traveling west on the highway at about 7:26 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the dirt bike rider to Queen’s Medical Center in “extremely critical condition.”

Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the collision occurred during windy conditions due to the approaching Hurricane Lane.

