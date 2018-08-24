 Multiple airlines cancel flights to, from Honolulu and Kahului airports
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 9:15am
American Airlines canceled all four of its flights to and from Kahului Airport on Maui today due to Hurricane Lane.

American joins United, which on Thursday also announced its cancellation of all flights in and out of Maui today.

Hawaiian Airlines also canceled five flights as of 8 a.m. today, all ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights, including those that were to land in Honolulu, Kahului and Hilo, due to weather. These were an additional eight flights canceled Thursday due to weather, as well.

There have been numerous cancellations of several departures from Honolulu’s airport today, including a United flight to Narita, Japan and a flight to Auckland on Air New Zealand.

All other American Airlines flights to and from Hawaii are operating, according to a representative for media relations. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday as long as there is no damage to Kahului Airport.

Like many other airlines, American is offering a change fee waiver. Passengers must have purchased tickets by Aug. 20 for travel between Thursday and Sunday.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority and state Department of Transportation advise travelers to have confirmed tickets for flights before heading to the airport.

