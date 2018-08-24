Puna man charged with attempted murder bit off girlfriend’s ear, police say

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a Puna man in connection with the assault and attempted murder of a man and a woman.

Reed Martineau, 41, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, first-degree assault, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

At 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Puna patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a woman being assaulted with a knife at Kalapana Seaview Estates. Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old Puna woman lying next to a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with multiple lacerations to her face and a partially severed ear.

The woman and a 77-year-old Puna man were parking the vehicle at his residence in Kalapana Seaview Estates when they were confronted by the woman’s boyfriend, according to police, who forced himself into the vehicle holding a meat cleaver.

He ordered the 77-year-old to drive toward Highway 137 while striking him multiple times in the head with the cleaver’s handle and striking the woman repeatedly with his fists, police said.

After several miles, the suspect ordered the driver to pull over, which gave the latter the opportunity to escape by fleeing into the bushes.

Police said the suspect then drove vehicle further north on Highway 137 while continuing to strike the female and threatening to kill her. He returned to Kalapana Seaview Estates, dragged her out of the car and bit off part of her left ear while continuing to punch and kick her.

He fled the scene on foot when a passing motorist stopped to assist the woman.

Both the woman and 77-year-old man were taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and later released.

While patrol officers and detectives were investigating the scene, the suspect returned and was arrested.

Martineau is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $465,000 bail, pending his initial court appearance in district court on Monday.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact police detective Jesse Kerr at 961-2379 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.