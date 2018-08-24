Little Leaguers shine a light in the storm

Those Honolulu Little Leaguers continue to impress — and it’s not just because they won on Wednesday, 10-0, to advance to Saturday’s U.S. final of the Little League World Series. It’s the shoutout they gave to hurricane-worried folks in Hawaii that showed heart and soul.

Even as fans here took a break from Lane preps to cheer on the young athletes in Williamsport, Pa., the team took the time to send aloha back home. Coach Gerald Oda’s pep talk to his players noted that lots of people were tuning into the game and that watching Hawaii play would help take their minds off the storm and provide hope. And speaking on camera surrounded by teammates, Taylin Oana said in a shoutout to the state of Hawaii: “Praying for everyone to stay safe during this hurricane. Aloha.”

You’re doing us proud, guys. Now go get ’em on Saturday.

Queen’s, patients hunker down

Along with everything else that’s been called off for Hawaii’s current inclement weather: The Queen’s Medical Center, both the main campus and the West Oahu hospital, have canceled elective procedures and surgeries for today. That means all outpatient diagnostic tests are off, and clinics, physicians’ office buildings and the Sullivan Center are closed.

It’s probably a safe bet that other medics are doing the same.

Of course, they probably could have anticipated lots of no-shows, even if they hadn’t made the announcement. Staying home at this time is the best way to stay healthy.