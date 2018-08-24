Fire damages Kaimuki home

SHARE















Honolulu firefighters Thursday extinguished an early morning fire at a two-story home in Kaimuki.

Ten units staffed with 39 firefighters responded at 12:41 a.m. to 827 17th Ave. Upon arrival five minutes later, they found smoke and flames emanating from home’s left side.

A man and a woman in the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector, according to fire officials, and escaped without injuries. Firefighters had the fire under control at 1:35 a.m. and fully extinguished at 3:42 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the fire. No damage estimates were immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Mistaken report leads to arrest

An erroneous burglary report led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Puna man for multiple property crime and drug offenses.

On Monday officers were called to an Orchidland subdivision residence for an alleged burglary in progress. Police stopped the man, Kalei Brooks, on the roadway fronting the residence but determined that he in fact resided in the home.

However, during questioning, the officers also determined that Brooks was in possession of a stolen vehicle and two concealed handguns and had drug paraphernalia in his pockets.

On Wednesday police charged Brooks with two counts of prohibited ownership or possession of a firearm, a firearm registration violation, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, Brooks was being held in lieu of $70,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Man allegedly bites victim, steals car

Maui police have charged a 20-year-old Kahului man who allegedly bit another man while stealing his vehicle.

The victim told police that he saw an acquaintance, Reynald Gonzales, rummaging through his backpack and taking his keys for a rental vehicle while he was at Baldwin Beach Park on Saturday night.

He said Gonzales then ran to the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. The victim said Gonzales bit his right forearm when he tried to prevent him from leaving, then drove away.

Police found Gonzales with the vehicle back at Baldwin Beach Park on Monday and arrested him. He has been charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree robbery.

Police looking into alleged kidnapping

Maui police are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping of a Kihei Elementary School student Monday.

The victim told police that he was approached by the suspect, who tried to entice him to leave the school grounds with him.

The suspect is described as Filipino, in his 30s, wearing a red hat, green shirt, jeans and muddy boots.

School officials in the area at the time were unable to corroborate the student’s account.