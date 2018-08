A downed tree and a tree branch caused two separate power outages today on Maui. About 1,990 Maui Electric Co. customers in Upcountry Maui lost service at about 3 p.m. Thursday when a tree landed on power lines. Another 1,250 customers in parts of Lahaina lost power after a tree branch fell on lines. Electricity was restored to all Lahaina customers by 4:25 p.m.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A downed tree and a tree branch caused two separate power outages today on Maui. About 1,990 Maui Electric Co. customers in Upcountry Maui lost service at about 3 p.m. Thursday when a tree landed on power lines. Another 1,250 customers in parts of Lahaina lost power after a tree branch fell on lines. Electricity was restored to all Lahaina customers by 4:25 p.m.

As Hurricane Lane approaches, repair crews are being dispatched as conditions are safe, MECO said in a news release.