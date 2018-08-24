Photos around Oahu while waiting on Hurricane Lane

2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade metal detector hobbyists to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade metal detector hobbyists to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade Herb Knudsen to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade Herb Knudsen to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade Herb Knudsen to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu police try and persuade Herb Knudsen to leave the ocean at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
A man uses a metal detector near the ocean's edge as storm surge comes ashore at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Herb Knudsen uses a metal detector amidst storm surge at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Aaron Sickel, of Aina Haina, watches large surf from Hurricane Lane at Halona Point on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
A man is reflected in the door of Foodland in Aina Haina Shopping Center on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
A Starbucks Coffee store is seen boarded up and sandbagged at Aina Haina Shopping Center on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
A Starbucks Coffee store is seen boarded up and sandbagged at Aina Haina Shopping Center on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Joe Mercado, delivery man for HPC Foods, wheels his cart under dark skies at Koko Marina on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Matthew Kaminer, 10, sits on the sand as storm surge pounds the beach at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii Kai residents Stacy Delmonte, middle, fiance Andy Alers, and Delmonte's son Matthew Kaminer, 10, watch storm surge and waves at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.
August 24, 2018. Photo by Craig T. Kojima,
Friday, August 24, 2018
Hurricane update press conference at State Emergency Operations Center. NOAA meteorologist Leigh Anne Eaton.
August 24, 2018. Photo by Craig T. Kojima,
Friday, August 24, 2018
Hurricane update press conference at State Emergency Operations Center. Mayor Kirk Caldwell at the podium.
August 24, 2018. Photo by Craig T. Kojima,
Friday, August 24, 2018
Hurricane update press conference at State Emergency Operations Center. Alan Oshima, HECO CEO, President, and Director,.
August 24, 2018. Photo by Craig T. Kojima,
Friday, August 24, 2018
Hurricane update press conference at State Emergency Operations Center. Governor David Ige, speaking. Mayor Kirk Caldwell at left. Alan Oshima, HECO CEO, President, and Director, right.
2018 AUGUST 24 CTY HECO HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
HECO employees worked on electrical lines along Liliha St. on Friday morning as Hurricane Lane approached the island.
2018 AUGUST 24 CTY GUSTS HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cedric Kinder took cover behind a corner while talking on his cellphone while on Nuuanu Ave. on Friday morning. “I was talking my dad on the phone and he was asked me, ‘How is the weather right now?’” and I said, ‘It’s fine and it’s really good right now,’ And then, all of a sudden, a wind gust came and I hid around the corner because it felt like it was going 50 miles per hour.”
2018 AUGUST 24 CTY GUSTS HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A pedestrian lost his hat by gusts generated by Hurricane Lane along Nuuanu Ave. near N. Beretania St. on Friday morning.
20180824-7029 CTY EVACUATION CENTERS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is in the cafeteria at Stevenson Middle School, one of the Red Cross emergency evacuation centers on Oahu. This is Sandra Kane with her family there with the approach of hurricane Lane. They live in nearby in Papakolea and spent the night there as they did not feel save as their older home was not built up to the newer hurricane code standards. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. AUG. 24, 2018.
20180824-6995 CTY EVACUATION CENTERS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
Stevenson Middle School was one of the emergency evacuation centers on Oahu. This is Sandra Kane with her family there with the approach of hurricane Lane. She is giving her grandson Jehzekiah (1) a kiss as her sons, Shayden (10, left, dark blue shirt) and Shilho (8) are sitting across. They live in nearby in Papakolea and spent the night there as they did not feel save as their older home was not built up to the newer hurricane code standards. Sandra said her children are having a great time as it's almost like camping. She said it's good they are there as the family gets to spend time together. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. AUG. 24, 2018.
-
2018 August 24 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii Kai residents Stacy Delmonte, middle, fiance Andy Alers, and Delmonte's son Matthew Kaminer, 10, watch storm surge and waves at Sandy Beach on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and continued its northerly path towards the Hawaiian Islands, with an anticipated turn towards the west sometime Saturday.