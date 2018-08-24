Photos of flooding from Hurricane Lane on Big Island

Gen Yamaguchi / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainfall continues in Hilo today at the corner of Haili St. and Keawe St.
Gen Yamaguchi / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Overlooking the gushing Wailuku River from Wainaku St. bridge, Sherry Vierra and Sal Zuniga discuss about the weather today in Hilo.
Gen Yamaguchi / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
. Police restricts access of Kaiulani St. at the corner of Wailuku Dr. today in Hilo. Only residents of the neighborhood are allowed access due to flooding conditions caused by Hurricane Lane.
Gen Yamaguchi / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A truck slowly drives on a flooded Akolea Road in upper Hilo today as Hurricane Lane dumps over 30 inches of rain, on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days.
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hilo's central flood canal was almost full today as Hurricane Lane dumps over 30 inches of rain, on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days.
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flood waters rush out of a driveway off Hilo's Akolea Road on today as Hurricane Lane dumps over 30 inches of rain on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days.
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hilo's Bayfront and soccer field was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivers over 30 inches of rain, on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days.
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A truck braves the flooded street next to Hilo's Wong Stadium today as Hurricane Lane dumps over 30 inches of rain, on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days.
Tim Wright / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Three vistors survey Hilo's flooded Bayfront and soccer field today as Hurricane Lane dumps over 30 inches of rain, on the Big Island of Hawaii. All schools and government offices had been closed for the past two days. Photo: Tim Wright
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Wailuku River turned into a raging river today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Bayfront and soccer field was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Bayfront and the entry to Wailoa Center was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Gilbert Carvalho County Park was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Gilbert Carvalho County Park was flooded today as Hurricane Lane passed near the Big Island.