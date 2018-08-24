Chaminade adds 3 to cross country

Chaminade University men’s and women’s cross country coach Shadrack Nabea announced the additions of Casey Lum, Morgan Sharman and Joseph Yoakum, who will join the teams for the upcoming season.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Chaminade University men’s and women’s cross country coach Shadrack Nabea announced the additions of Casey Lum, Morgan Sharman and Joseph Yoakum, who will join the teams for the upcoming season.

Lum is a 2018 Waipahu graduate. He also played soccer during his high school career and earned an Oahu Interscholastic Association West Division II honorable mention last season.

Sharman is a 2018 graduate of Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Fla. She was the school’s 2017-18 athlete of the year and earned three all-conference awards in track and field. She also graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Joseph Yoakum is a transfer from Wayne State University in Detroit. Yoakum ran three races during his one season at Wayne State in 2014 and served with the Army Reserves from 2013 to 2015. He is also an active member of the Coast Guard.

The Silverswords men’s and women’s teams open the season Sept. 1 at the University of Hawaii’s Big Wave Invitational at Kahuku Golf Course.