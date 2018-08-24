Lee takes aim at second title belt

Angela Lee has her sights set on a second world title.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Angela Lee has her sights set on a second world title.

The ONE Championship atomweight world champion will step up in weight and challenge for the 125-pound title on Nov. 19 in Singapore, a ONE official confirmed Thursday.

Lee, a Mililani alumna, will face the winner of the strawweight title fight between champion Ziong Jing Nan of China and Brazil’s Samara Santos, which takes place on Sept. 8.

There has never been a multiple division female world champion in a major mixed martial arts organization.

Lee made the third successful defense of her 115-pound title with a unanimous decision over Mei Yamaguchi in May to improve to 9-0 in her career.

Seven of her nine wins have come via TKO or submission, with both of her fights against Yamaguchi going the distance.

The company held a press conference on Thursday to announce its first event in Tokyo, in March 2019.

“ONE Championship is doing big things out here in Asia and I am proud to be a part of it all,” Lee said. “As the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, I am proud to serve as a role model to all the aspiring martial artists in Japan and in Asia, especially the young girls who have dreams of becoming martial artists.”

The company announced 24 of its 30 events for 2019. No event is currently planned for Hawaii.