Sharsh moves from unknown to starter

FORT COLLINS, COLO. >> The University of Hawaii football player with the longest first name — Jason-Matthew Sharsh — faced the longest odds.

Sharsh entered training camp last month without a scholarship or a spot on the two-deep chart. But two weeks after moving from slotback, Sharsh is projected to start at wideout in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State.

“You can trust him,” coach Nick Rolovich said. “He’s very smart. He can play all four receiver positions with confidence. I think it’s incredibly important to him.”

Sharsh is a Moanalua graduate who attended Santa Barbara City College for two years. But after suffering a broken ankle as a sophomore, he received only inquiries from Division II teams.

“And then Coach Rolovich messaged me on Twitter as a preferred walk-on,” Sharsh said.

He accepted with the understanding he would redshirt in 2017 to allow his ankle to fully heal. “Having that year off helped a lot,” Sharsh said.

With a crowded slotback rotation this summer, Sharsh was moved to wideout two weeks ago. Although there are fewer receiving opportunities at wideout than slot, Sharsh said he relishes being part of a bigger plan. “We’re helping the inside guys get the ball,” Sharsh said.

Sharsh’s unselfishness has been rewarded. Last week, he received a football scholarship.

Nickelback free to roam

In January 2017, Manu Hudson-Rasmusssen transferred from Riverside (Calif.) City College with the intent of playing safety for the Rainbow Warriors. But injuries and circumstances led to Hudson-Rasmussen playing corner in a four-across zone. The Warriors switched defensive schemes this year, and Hudson-Rasmussen has relocated to nickelback.

Hudson-Rasmussen said he enjoys the freedom of the position, which is likened to a free safety. Last year, the nickel was a linebacker/safety hybrid.

“I like the nickel a lot better,” Hudson-Rasmussen said. “It just fits me better.”

Hudson-Rasmussen said his senior season is “kind of surreal for me. I’ve been playing ball since second grade. This is my last go-around. I’m taking in everything.”

NFL scouts take a look

Three NFL scouts, including a regional director, attended the Warriors’ practice at the University of Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai has drawn the most interest from scouts. The Warriors’ top playmaker, slotback John Ursua, is a junior and cannot be scouted officially at this time.

A few more scouts are expected to attend Saturday’s game.