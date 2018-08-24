Decision on Wahine volleyball match vs. Kansas State still on hold

A final decision regarding a potential women’s volleyball match between Hawaii and Kansas State on Sunday will not be made until after the impact of Hurricane Lane on Oahu has been assessed, the University of Hawaii athletic department announced this afternoon.

Should the match between the Rainbow Wahine and Wildcats take place at the Stan Sheriff Center, it will be closed to the public in the interests of safety and the lack of time needed for the arena to be properly staffed. The department is working on having a single-camera video stream, radio broadcast and live statistics available online.

Several options are available for fans who purchased tickets for this week’s Hawaiian Airlines Classic, of which the Hawaii-Kansas State match was a part. Information can be found at hawaiiathletics.com.

The Wahine’s next scheduled match is Thursday against visiting Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m.