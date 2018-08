Farrington Highway, near Kahe Power Plant, was temporarily closed in both directions due to a brush fire at midday.

The closure was directly across from Electric Beach and smoke from the fire was blowing over the highway.

Police opened one lane in both directions but traffic was backed up in the area.

Five units with 12 firefighters responded to the fire at about 11:30 a.m., said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.