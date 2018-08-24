 FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell gives update on Hurricane Lane
FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell gives update on Hurricane Lane

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 24, 2018
Updated August 24, 2018 11:24am
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke with reporters today in Waikiki. After speaking to reporters, Caldwell took questions from Facebook Live participants. Watch the update and the Q&A with Caldwell and see if your questions were answered.

