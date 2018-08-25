 Honolulu wins U.S. championship in the Little League World Series
Star-Advertiser Staff
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 11:52am

    Honolulu’s Aukai Kea delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against Staten Island (N.Y.) at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. on Aug. 22.

Honolulu moved into the championship game of the Little League World Series today with a dramatic 3-0 win over Peachtree Little League from Georgia. The local kids will face South Korea tomorrow for the world title in South Williamsport, Pa.

The Hawaii team won the United States championship today thanks to pitcher Aukai Kea’s dominant performance. He struck out 15 and didn’t allow a runner past first base. He and Georgia pitcher Connor Riggs-Soper were locked in a pitcher’s duel before the local kids broke through for one run in the fourth on a two-out single by pinch hitter John De la Cruz that plated Hunter Nishina.

Hawaii added two more runs in the sixth on a triple by Bruce Boucher that scored Sean Yamaguchi, who was issued an intentional pass with two outs. Boucher scored the third run on a single by Jace Souza. Hawaii will face South Korea, which beat Japan 2-1 in an equally close game, at 9 a.m. Hawaii time.

Comments (4)
