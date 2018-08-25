Matson resumes operations, unloads containers in storm’s aftermath

Matson Inc. resumed service at its terminals in Hawaii today for the first time since the threat posed by former-Hurricane Lane passed, allowing the state’s largest ocean shipping company to begin unloading cargo for customers.

The U.S. Coast Guard began closing state ports to commercial operations on Thursday because of the potential for damaging winds from the approaching hurricane.

Matson said it continued sailing its vessels between the West Coast and Hawaii during storm preparations to position cargo for distribution as soon as the ports reopened.

Service resumed at 7 a.m. today with the barge Columbia docking in Hilo with 117 containers onboard.

On Maui, the barge Haleakala arrived about noon in Kahului with 87 loaded containers for customers.

In Honolulu, the Mahimahi arrived at 11 a.m. to unload 615 containers after already delivering 537 containers before the port closed Thursday. The barge Waialeale was scheduled to depart tonight from Honolulu for Nawiliwili with 60 containers aboard.

Also today, the company began a recovery plan with five containerships carrying a total of 3,500 loaded containers scheduled for discharge in Honolulu through Wednesday.