A fallen tree on Pali Highway has resulted in the closure of Honolulu-bound lanes in both directions, according to the Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s Twitter.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A fallen tree on Pali Highway has resulted in the closure of Honolulu-bound lanes in both directions, according to the Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s Twitter.

Honolulu Police Department and DOT crews were on their way to investigate.

The Kailua-bound direction of Pali Highway was still closed this morning as a precaution. DOT crews are working to clear debris from the slopes near the Pali Highway tunnels.