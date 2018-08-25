 Tesla to remain public company, Musk says
August 25, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Briefs| Business

Tesla to remain public company, Musk says

By Bloomberg News
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 12:05am

  • NEW YORK TIMES

    The Model 3 assembly line, under a tent, at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif. Elon Musk scrapped his plan for taking Tesla Inc. private, more than two weeks after blindsiding employees and investors with the idea via a bombshell tweet.

ADVERTISING

Elon Musk scrapped his plan for taking Tesla Inc. private, more than two weeks after blindsiding employees and investors with the idea via a bombshell tweet.

In a blog post published late Friday, the company’s chairman, CEO and largest shareholder said he had met with Tesla’s board of directors and “let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree.”

The decision is a stunning reversal after Musk shocked the financial world Aug. 7, tweeting that he wanted to take the electric-car maker private at $420 a share and had “funding secured.” In a subsequent blog post, he indicated that no such financing deal had been closed. The tweet has drawn a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Given the feedback I’ve received, it’s apparent that most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company,” wrote Musk.

ON THE MOVE

Diagnostic Laboratory Services has announced the following promotions:

>> Marc Chee was promoted to manager from evening supervisor of the Diagnostic Laboratory Services laboratory at The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl. Chee started with DLS in 2007.

>> Ester Do was promoted to director of the DLS hospital and core labs from manager of the lab at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. Do first served as a phlebotomist/lab assistant when she started in 1993 with DLS.

>> Garan Ito was promoted to vice president of technical operations from manager of the lab at The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl. Ito has worked at the hospital and DLS for the last 22 years, serving in various positions including manager, medical technologist and pathology assistant.

>> Jon Sumida was promoted to manager of systems and security from supervisor of systems and security. Sumida has been with DLS for 18 years as a PC and network specialist and systems engineer, and was an Y2K technical specialist at The Queen’s Health Systems.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

PREVIOUS STORY
State’s economy seen growing at slower pace
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING