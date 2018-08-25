Keep Ala Moana Park low-key, local

Regarding changes to Ala Moana Park: Many non-commercial U.S. parks are having trouble limiting the number of daily users — Yosemite National Park and Hanauma Bay, for example.

Just how many people can use a facility until it is degraded and destroyed? Creating additional features with necessary parking, support and funds is not the answer. More parking is bad for the life and maintenance of a feature.

A limit should be established for the present, local-style function of the park, and all should be on a first come, first served basis. Everything should not be changed to create a park seen on the East Coast, one that would be visioned by the developers across Ala Moana boulevard as the approved background for their projects.

And how do they do that — by controlling the new design? A hefty $1 million contract went to an East Coast consulting company. An East Coast firm, rather than a qualified local firm, would think as they do and not as we do.

Ted Green

Kaaawa

—

Non-voters don’t like politicians

Let’s not pretend we don’t know why voter turnout is declining. While I still do vote, I acknowledge friends have quit because of frustrations with our dysfunctional, self-serving politicians.

The primary mission of most of our government offices is to perpetuate the status quo. With most elected officials, it’s to get elected again. With most state and city departments, it’s to retain as much funding as possible to maintain their paychecks. How else do you explain all the money designated for education going to the Department of Education bureaucracy and not the schools? Or the Department of Transportation screw-ups with the airport? Or prison guard attendance? How about our state hospital? Systems for health care, Judiciary, taxation?

Kudos to the agencies that do a great job. Sadly, they are few. They are not the norm anymore. Our elected officials do not have the courage to make the necessary changes. So, why vote?

Brian Lee

Liliha

—

Getting state ID a pleasant experience

I believe in credit where it’s due. I recently had an appointment at the new state ID facility. Due to a barrage of horror stories I had heard I was expecting the worst. I was pleasantly surprised.

My appointment was at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. I arrived at 10 a.m. At 10:26 my number was called and I was tended to by a very pleasant and efficient woman in booth No. 15.

She reviewed my paperwork and within 10 minutes I was in line for the photographer with receipt in hand. I was called within five minutes. There I was attended by two young women, both of whom were very knowledgeable and amiable. I have some cognitive issues and hearing loss and they made the experience easy and pleasant.

I had my new temporary ID in hand within 10 minutes and was on my way home by 11 a.m. I was told I’d have to wait four to six weeks to receive my new card. Nine days later I had my new card in hand.

The staff and management there deserve at least a pat on the back and probably a raise. Keep up the good work!

Bob Schwager

Waikiki