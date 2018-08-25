Families finally reunited decades after Korean War

History and real drama happened on the Korean peninsula this week as families separated by the Korean War were reunited after 65 years.

A group of 89 South Koreans met their relatives from Monday to Wednesday at Kumkangsan Resort on the eastern coast of North Korea. From Friday to today, 83 North Korean families had a chance to find their relatives in the South.

Parents in their late 90s and early 100s met children now in their 70s in what could be seen as their last chance.

Families embraced in tears, finally finding closure. Many others did not survive long enough to see this day.

“Let Me Introduce Her”

Episodes 13-14

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Eun Han leaves Kang Woo’s rooftop home after her identity is confirmed. Kang Woo and Eun Han bid farewell to each other, hiding their sadness. Chan Ki brings Eun Han home. With a purposeful expression on her face, Soo Jin prepares for Eun Han’s return.

Episodes 15-16

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Chan Ki learns that Kang Woo had Eun Han’s cellphone before she lost her memory. Chan Ki smiles knowingly at the possibility of getting his hands on it. Kang Woo runs into Kim Tae Soo, the man who begged him to do Eun Han’s surgery. When Tae Soo makes a run for it, Kang Woo gives chase.

“Still 17”

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Monday

Seo Ri is hired by Chaeum, much to Woo Jin’s surprise. Woo Jin tries to block the girl from his memory, but can’t help being reminded of her whenever he sees Seo Ri. Seo Ri is confused when Woo Jin suddenly shuts her out again. Seo Ri meets a violinist through her job, who recognizes her.

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Woo Jin opens up to the world with Seo Ri’s presence. Seo Ri is offered a job on a music project. She gets her first taste of soju and gets intoxicated. As the end of the month approaches, Seo Ri gets ready to leave. Woo Jin wants to shut Seo Ri out, but can’t help getting pulled back in.

“Your Honor”

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Kang Ho feels the huge weight of a judge’s sentencing responsibilities. He realizes that being a judge is quite a sad occupation and starts to take his work more seriously. So Eun and Kang Ho start to have feelings for each other.

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Kang Ho’s ruling throws a punch to those who feel they have the world in the palm of their hands. The Axis of Evil begins a counterattack to eliminate Kang Ho. An awkward feeling enfolds over So Eun and Kang Ho after an incident at a playground.

“Rich Son”

Episodes 57-58

7:45 p.m. Friday

Mong Mong’s father comes to take Mong Mong home. He tells Won Yong that he has no intention of having his daughter marry a non-Chinese. Myung Ha and Mong Mong are faced with Hyun Sook’s disapproval. Tae Il takes on the top position at Sung Won. A mysterious package arrives.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Gwang Jae moves into Soon Ok’s house. He and Young Ha plan a new business together. Mr. Nam gives Tae Il a piece of paper. Gwang Jae starts his own business and learns it is not easy. Hyun Sook, enraged at how things have turned out, packs up and leaves. Her children go looking for her. Myung Ha explains his feelings, appeasing her anger.