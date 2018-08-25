Visitor fined $1,500 for touching monk seal

An Alabama man was fined $1,500 for touching a Hawaiian monk seal as well as harassing a sea turtle on Kauai and then posting the videos to Instagram, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Alabama resident, who was vacationing on Kauai last year, agreed to pay the fine, NOAA said.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement in Hawaii used the man’s social media accounts to track down his home address, then issued the penalty in an effort to educate him about the federal laws protecting marine wildlife.

Hawaiian monk seals — with a population of about 1,400 remaining in the wild — are a critically endangered species protected by both state and federal laws, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act. All species of sea turtles in U.S. waters are listed as either threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, according to NOAA.