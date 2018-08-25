Honolulu wins U.S. title in the Little League World Series

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Masato Igarashi, right, beats South Korea's Ho Hyeon Eom, rear, to first base for the out during the first inning of the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa. South Korea won 2-1.
South Korea Little League team poses for a team photo after defeating Japan in the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa. South Korea won 2-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game Sunday.
South Korea's pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim (14) celebrates after the final out against Japan with catcher Gi Jeong Kim and third baseman Tae Hyun Kim (5) in the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa. South Korea won 2-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game Sunday.
Japan's Kai Nogami (10) is hit in the forearm by pitch from South Korea's Ji Hying Choi in the fifth inning of the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa. South Korea won 2-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game Sunday.
South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim, second from right, celebrates with teammates after getting the final out of the International Championship baseball game against Japan at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa. Korea won 2-1.
South Korea's Ji Hying Choi (17) celebrates with teammates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Japan's Shisei Fujimoto in the first inning of the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa.
South Korea's Ji Hying Choi watches his solo home run off Japan's Shisei Fujimoto in the first inning of the International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa.
Japan's Shisei Fujimoto delivers in the first inning of the International Championship baseball game against South Korea at the Little League World Series tournament, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in South Williamsport, Pa.