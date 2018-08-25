Remembering John McCain

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Larry Spencer, right, stand for photographs as they honor Retired U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt., John R. Pedevillano, 93, of College Park, Md., center, with the Presidential Unit Citation with one Oak Leaf Cluster during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 7, 2015. Pedevillano served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as the youngest bombardier in the 306th Bomb Group, flew six combat missions and survived being shot down by Nazi fighter pilots.