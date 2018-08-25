Rainbow Warriors win season opener at Colorado State

The Rainbow Warriors take the field during the NCAA Mountain West Conference season opener against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. Hawaii won 43-34.
Hawaii's quarterback Cole McDonald (13) scrambles for yards during the first half.
Hawaii's defensive lineman Zeno Choi (99) and defensive back Kalen Hicks (16) tackle Colorado State Rams wide receiver Preston Williams (11).
Hawaii's defensive back Ikem Okeke (22), linebacker Solomon Matautia (27), defensive back Kalen Hicks (16) and defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (4) celebrate the interception made by defensive back Eugene Ford (8).
Hawaii's running back Dayton Furuta (7) finds a gaping hole for yardage.
Hawaii's head coach Nick Rolovich watches from the sidelines at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Hawaii's quarterback Cole McDonald (13) makes a complete pass.
Hawaii's wide receiver John Ursua (5) breaks away for yardage.
Hawaii's quarterback Cole McDonald (13) breaks free and scores a touchdown during the first half.
Hawaii's defensive lineman Kaimana Padello (96) disrupts a pass from Colorado State Rams quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels (1) while being blocked by Colorado State Rams offensive lineman T.J. Roundtree (58).
Hawaii's wide receiver John Ursua (5) celebrates after making a late 1st down in the 4th quarter to keep a drive alive.
Hawaii's offensive lineman Taaga Tuulima (63), offensive lineman J.R. Hensley (57), and offensive lineman Ilm Manning (75) protect quarterback Cole McDonald (13).
Hawaii's wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) breaks free.
Hawaii's quarterback Cole McDonald (13) sets up to throw the ball.
Hawaii's quarterback Cole McDonald (13) outraces Colorado State Rams linebacker Josh Watson (55) for a 4th quarter 1st down.
Hawaii's wide receiver John Ursua (5) breaks away for a long run.
Hawaii's running back Dayton Furuta (7) breaks away from Colorado State Rams safety Jordan Fogal (11) and Colorado State Rams linebacker Tre Thomas (52).
Hawaii's wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) makes a one-hand diving attempt for a catch past Colorado State Rams cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4).
Hawaii's offensive lineman J.R. Hensley (57) is greeted by cheering fans at the end of the game.
Hawaii's long snapper Noah Borden (1) acknowledges the Hawaii crowd and win at the end of the game.
Hawaii fans gathered near the exit to the locker room to cheer their winning team.
Hawaii pulled out the victory 43-34.
Hawaii's linebacker Paul Scott (15) climbed onto the stands after his team won the game against Colorado State.
Hawaii Coach Ricky Logo and the defensive team gather around Kalepo Naotala after winning the NCAA Mountain West Conference season opener.
Hawaii's head coach Nick Rolovich acknowledges the Hawaii fans in the stands who made the trip to the NCAA Mountain West Conference season opener.