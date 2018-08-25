Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai won’t play against Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, COLO. >> University of Hawaii middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai is being held out of today’s season opener against Colorado State because of a violation of team rules, UH officials confirmed just before kickoff.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

FORT COLLINS, COLO. >> University of Hawaii middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai is being held out of today’s season opener against Colorado State because of a violation of team rules, UH officials confirmed just before kickoff.

Tavai led the Rainbow Warriors in tackles last season. He was one of two starting linebackers in the Warriors’ new 4-2-5 defense. Penei Pavihi is expected to play in place of Tavai.

Tavai practiced with the scout team the past week. He traveled with the team to Colorado, and was in full uniform during today’s pregame warmup.