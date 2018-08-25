 Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai won’t play against Colorado State
August 25, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai won’t play against Colorado State

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 2:24pm

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 21

    Jahlani Tavai will not play today against Colorado State because of a violation of team rules.

ADVERTISING

FORT COLLINS, COLO. >> University of Hawaii middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai is being held out of today’s season opener against Colorado State because of a violation of team rules, UH officials confirmed just before kickoff.

Tavai led the Rainbow Warriors in tackles last season. He was one of two starting linebackers in the Warriors’ new 4-2-5 defense. Penei Pavihi is expected to play in place of Tavai.

Tavai practiced with the scout team the past week. He traveled with the team to Colorado, and was in full uniform during today’s pregame warmup.

PREVIOUS STORY
Pearl Harbor Shipyard returns to normal operations
NEXT STORY
Wahine volleyball will play tonight in a closed match; Sunday’s match open to public
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING