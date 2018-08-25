 Kansas State sweeps Rainbow Wahine volleyball in opener
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 9:17pm

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle hitter Sarah Liva hits over Kansas State’s Elle Sandbothe in the first set.

Senior hitter Kylee Zumach put down a match-high 19 kills to lead Kansas State over Hawaii 25-21, 29-27, 25-20 tonight in the season-opening volleyball match for both at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the second time in three years that the Wildcats (1-0) defeated the Wahine (0-1). K-State had been 0-5 before 2016.

It is the third consecutive year that Hawaii dropped its season opener, a program first. The Wahine are now 35-10 all-time in opening matches.

Senior hitter McKenna Granato led Hawaii with 14 kills and senior hitter Casey Castillo added 11. Senior libero Tita Akiu had 15 digs to lead four Wahine in double-digits.

Hawaii, using a two-setter system, got double-doubles from senior Faith Ma’afala (30 assists-12 digs) and junior Norene Iosia (10 assists-10 digs. Granato also had a double-double, finishing with 11 digs.

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday in a match that is open to the public. Tonight’s match was closed to the public due to weather-related concerns.

