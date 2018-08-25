Wahine volleyball will play tonight in a closed match; Sunday’s match open to public

Improving weather conditions has led to another revision of Hawaii’s volleyball schedule this weekend, athletic department officials announced this afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine will play Kansas State at 7 tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center in a match that will be closed to the public.

Sunday’s 2 p.m. match between the two teams, which initially had been closed to the public, will now be open to fans.

For today’s match, efforts are being made to provide a one-camera video stream and livestats online through HawaiiAthletics.com. The radio broadcast, if possible, will be on 1420-AM and espn1420am.com.

Tickets for Sunday’s match are available through ETicketHawaii.com and at the arena ticket office beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Season ticket holders should use “Event 3” tickets for entry.

The arena gates will open at 1 p.m. for Sunday. The match will be televised by Spectrum Sports. Video streaming (for Spectrum customers in Hawaii and mainland viewers) will be available at Hawaiiathletics.com as will live stats.

The radio broadcast will be on 1420-AM and espn1420am.com.