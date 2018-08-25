 Wahine volleyball will play tonight in a closed match; Sunday’s match open to public
August 25, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Wahine volleyball will play tonight in a closed match; Sunday’s match open to public

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 2:20pm

  • DENNIS ODA / AUG. 17

    The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team will finally play Kansas State this weekend. Tonight’s match is closed to the public but Sunday’s 2 p.m. match is open to the public.

ADVERTISING

Improving weather conditions has led to another revision of Hawaii’s volleyball schedule this weekend, athletic department officials announced this afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine will play Kansas State at 7 tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center in a match that will be closed to the public.

Sunday’s 2 p.m. match between the two teams, which initially had been closed to the public, will now be open to fans.

For today’s match, efforts are being made to provide a one-camera video stream and livestats online through HawaiiAthletics.com. The radio broadcast, if possible, will be on 1420-AM and espn1420am.com.

Tickets for Sunday’s match are available through ETicketHawaii.com and at the arena ticket office beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Season ticket holders should use “Event 3” tickets for entry.

The arena gates will open at 1 p.m. for Sunday. The match will be televised by Spectrum Sports. Video streaming (for Spectrum customers in Hawaii and mainland viewers) will be available at Hawaiiathletics.com as will live stats.

The radio broadcast will be on 1420-AM and espn1420am.com.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai won’t play against Colorado State
NEXT STORY
Man arrested in Kalihi attempted murder investigation
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING