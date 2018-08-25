Warriors take halftime lead at Colorado State

Hawaii and Colorado State opened their Mountain West Conference season today in a football game played in the Rams’ new football facility. Last year, the Rams beat the Warriors handily at Aloha Stadium, and they look to do more of the same at home today. They are favored by two touchdowns, but trail Hawaii 23-7 at the end of the first half.

SECOND QUARTER

Hawaii did more of the same offensively in the second quarter, scoring another touchdown on its third series of the game to extend the advantage to 16-7 on a 12-yard touchdown run by UH quarterback Cole McDonald. A try for 2 failed and UH held a nine-point lead with 11:32 left in the half. The 10-play, 67-yard drive began on an interception by Eugene Ford, who gave up a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Hawaii defense forced a punt, giving UH the ball at its own 20 to start its fourth drive of the game. And once again, the Warriors moved the ball down the field with a nice blend of run and pass. The mix of run-and-shoot and read-option kept the Rams off-guard throughout the first half.

After a timeout by UH, the Warriors faced a key third-and-4 from their own 39 but misfired, leading to its first punt that pushed the Rams back to their own 3 with 3:46 left in the period. Stan Gaudion was credited with a 56-yard punt on the play.

The defense forced a three-and-out, with UH taking over at the CSU 46.

Quickly McDonald struck with a trio of pass plays that made it first-and-10 at the 15. Three plays later, McDonald scored on a 6-yard scamper. Ryan Meskell added the PAT to make it 23-7 UH with 28 seconds left in the half.

The Rams moved quickly down the field to set up a 45-yard field goal by Wyatt Bryan, but he missed it to end the half.

FIRST QUARTER

Hawaii’s first play of the 2018 season was a delay of game. But from that inauspicious start, the Warriors went 80 yards on 10 plays to do something they didn’t do all of last year, score on their opening drive.

The key toss was a 26-yard completion from McDonald to Marcus Armstrong-Brown that went another 15 on a roughing-the-passer penalty to make it first-and-10 at the CSU 29. Seven snaps later, McDonald converted a fourth-and-goal from the 4 with a touchdown pass to John Ursua. Meskell hit the PAT to make it 7-0 UH with 10:02 left in the quarter.

Colorado State overcame several penalties to score on its opening series as well, on a 10-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Carta-Samuels to Olabisi Johnson, who abused Ford trying to cover on the play. It ended a 14-play, 85-yard drive, on which Colorado State converted several third downs along the way. Bryan added the PAT to make it 7-7 with 5:26 left in the period.

Hawaii proved the first drive was no fluke with another nice drive that mixed run and pass to set up another big fourth-and-goal call by the coaching staff, this time from the 3. Both teams called timeouts prior to two different snaps, before Hawaii opted for the field goal. Meskell hit the 21-yarder to give UH a 10-7 advantage with 1:18 left in the first.

Hawaii’s offense generated 137 yards on 18 plays in the opening period. McDonald hit six of seven passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 31 yards on three carries.