UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at Colorado State Rams

SHARE















ADVERTISING

HAWAII OFFENSE

After a six-year hiatus, the Warriors are reigniting the run-and-shoot offense … sort of. Last year, while in a three-receiver set, the Warriors used many of the read-and-attack concepts rooted in the run-and-shoot. In this year’s version, in which head coach Nick Rolovich will be the primary play-caller, there still will be elements of the run-pass option that proved to be productive in the spread-and-shred form. It appears Cole McDonald will get the first shot after a competition that began with seven quarterbacks. McDonald earned a reputation as a runner after averaging 8.6 yards per carry in read-option situations last year. But he can reach all the branches of the passing tree, and he is a possession passer (zero turnovers last year, including nine plays in the red zone). Chevan Cordeiro, who ran a similarly based offense at Saint Louis School last year, also might see action. Slotback John Ursua had per-game averages of 130.6 receiving yards and 9.2 catches when he suffered a knee injury. His knee has healed. Slotback Cedric Byrd and wideout JoJo Ward, who joined a few days before the start of training camp, provide fast options. There are three new starters to the offensive line, including true freshmen Ilm Manning on the blind side, and Solo Vaipulu, at right guard. Both are athletic and fierce. Dayton Furuta, whose style evokes memories of former UH power backs, is a sixth blocker or short-yardage specialist.

HAWAII VS. COLORADO STATE >> Kickoff: 1:30 p.m., Fort Collins, Co.

>> TV: CBS Sports Network

>> Radio: KKEA 1420-AM

>> Line: CSU by 13 1/2 — 2017 STATS >> Hawaii: 3-9 overall, 1-7 Mountain West

>> Colorado: 7-6 overall, 5-3 Mountain West

WO—89 Jason-Matthew Sharsh 6-0 190 Jr.

SB—6 Cedric Byrd 5-9 170 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 Fr.

LG—57 J.R. Hensley 6-5 310 Jr.

C—63 Taaga Tuulima 6-2 290 So.

RG—60 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 310 So.

RT—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 340 Jr.

SB—5 John Ursua 5-10 175 Jr.

WO—19 JoJo Ward 5-9 175 Jr.

QB—13 Cole McDonald 6-4 205 So.

RB—21 Fred Holly 6-0 200 So.

HAWAII DEFENSE

Corey Batoon, who succeeds Legi Suiaunoa as defensive coordinator, is the student who asks for more homework. Batoon spent time the past two summers sharing ideas with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, a former UH coach. Batoon has studied under two defensive innovators — Rocky Long, who popularized the 3-3-5, and Monte Kiffin, creator of the Tampa 2 coverage. Batoon also has a background with the flex defense. Batoon took all those parts in designing the Warriors’ 4-2-5, a base with many personalities. The scheme can pressure quarterbacks with a rush end or blitzing safety; clog the passing lanes with ends dropping and safeties advancing; and most of all, create chaos with in-motion defenders. The scheme, in theory, is effective because of nose tackle Blessman Taala’s hold-the-point strength; physical press corners; and safeties comfortable entering the tackle box. Manu Hudson-Rasmussen also is enjoying the freedom — and responsibility — of playing nickel. Hudson-Rasmussen is a natural fit because of his ability to cover inside receivers or patrol as football’s version of a center fielder. Hudson-Rasmussen is the Warriors’ most athletic defensive back. When he was in middle school, he accepted a dare to jump into a trailer container. “That’s when I knew I could jump,” said Hudson-Rasmussen, who has a 38-inch vertical jump. He said he does not play basketball or volleyball. “I stay off the courts,” he said.

DE—99 Zeno Choi 6-3 280 Sr.

NT—54 Blessman Taala 6-1 310 Fr.

DT—91 Samiuela Akoteu 6-2 280 Jr.

DE—48 Derek Thomas 6-3 225 So.

LB—27 Solomon Matautia 6-1 230 Jr.

LB—31 Jahlani Tavai 6-4 235 Sr.

CB—8 Eugene Ford 6-2 195 So.

S—16 Kalen Hicks 6-3 200 Jr.

NB—14 Manu Hudson-Rasmussen 6-0 180 Sr.

S—22 Ikem Okeke 6-0 200 Jr.

CB—4 Rojesterman Farris 6-1 180 Jr.

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

In preseason training, Australian Ryan Meskell has improved noticeably since 2017, his first season playing American football. He is more accurate after deciding on a kicking style. He also has a better feel for his role, focusing on his kicking preparation instead of being caught up in a game’s emotional fluctuations. “I feel so much more confident this time around,” Meskell said. Slotback Cedric Byrd, who can run 40 yards in sub-4.5 seconds, will handle all returns.

PK/KO—94 Ryan Meskell 6-0 185 Jr.

LS—1 Noah Borden 6-1 220 So.

P/H—99 Stan Gaudion 6-3 210 So.

KR/PR—Cedric Byrd 5-9 170 Jr.

COLORADO STATE OFFENSE

Dave Johnson replaces offensive coordinator Will Friend, who was hired at Tennessee. At Ohio last year, Johnson helped reshape the offense from the read-option pistol to a power-ball attack out of a three-wide formation. Ohio’s QB took snaps under center for the first time since 2010. In calling running plays 63.3 percent of the time, Ohio set school records for scoring (39.1 points per game) and yards per carry (5.7). Johnson is expected to bring a similar approach to the Rams’ three-wide offense. Running back Izzy Matthews gets top billing after averaging 5.36 yards per touch and scoring 27 TDs in a secondary role the past three seasons. Matthews lost 26 pounds after weighing 236 in January. But he maintained his strength, and added a spin move, fulfilling his childhood nickname, “Dizzy Izzy.” Either tight end Cameron Butler or 236-pound fullback Adam Prentice, who aligns in an offset I, will provide lead blocking for Matthews. With Nick Stevens’ graduation and Collin Hill’s ACL injury, K.J. Carta-Samuels, a graduate transfer from Washington, takes over at quarterback. In cameo appearances, Carta-Samuels completed 73.9 percent of his passes, including nine of 12 on third down, the past two seasons. Wideout Preston Williams, who redshirted after transferring from Tennessee last year, was rated by Scout.com as the nation’s top receiver prospect in 2015. Wideout Olabisi “The Standard” Johnson was Colorado’s 6A high school champion in 110-meter hurdles in 2014.

LT—69 Barry Wesley 6-6 310 Fr.

LG—73 Tyler Bjorklund 6-4 300 Sr.

C—51 Colby Meeks 6-3 310 Sr.

RG—71 Jeff Taylor 6-1 305 Jr.

RT—78 Ben Knox 6-6 320 Sr.

WR—11 Preston Williams 6-4 210 Jr.

WR—81 Olabisi Johnson 6-0 203 Sr.

FL—9 Warren Jackson 6-6 219 So.

TE—16 Cameron Butler 6-2 225 So.

QB—1 K.J. Carta-Samuels 6-2 225 Sr.

RB—24 Izzy Matthews 6-0 210 Sr.

COLORADO STATE DEFENSE

In a 1-4 collapse to close the 2017 season, the Rams allowed 6.21 rushing yards per carry in those four losses. Defensive coordinator Marty English retired, cornerbacks coach Terry Fair accepted a job at Tennessee, and the rest of the defensive staff was not retained. John Jancek, who was defensive coordinator at seven different colleges in a 28-year coaching career, was picked as English’s successor. Jancek has switched the base alignment from a 3-4 to a 4-3, and introduced concepts such as a four-across zone. “Different mind-set, different leadership,” strong-side linebacker Tre Thomas said. “We’re ready to attack each and every day.” The defense is a mix of long-timers (middle linebacker Josh Watson had a team-high 109 tackles in 2017), graduate transfers (cornerback V.J. Banks from Rice, safety Jordan Fogal from Utah), and highly rated freshmen (nose tackle Devin Phillips, cornerback Rashad Ajayi). Emmanuel Jones, who moved from linebacker to end, has an inspiring history. As a 215-pound end on an 0-10 high school team, Jones’ only scholarship offer came from CSU, which found him while recruiting another player at another school. Jones, who is now 6-4 and 266 pounds, is expected to improve the pass rush.

LE—33 Emmanuel Jones 6-4 266 So.

NT—94 Devin Phillips 6-1 318 Fr.

DT—98 Ellison Hubbard 6-1 285 So.

RE—95 Richard King 6-4 275 Jr.

SLB—52 Tre Thomas 6-2 223 Sr.

MLB—55 Josh Watson 6-2 240 Sr.

WLB—44 Max McDonald 6-1 225 Jr.

LCB—19 V.J. Banks 6-0 200 Sr.

S—11 Jordan Fogal 5-10 195 Sr.

S—7 Jamal Hicks 6-1 200 Jr.

RCB—4 Rashad Ajayi 5-10 175 Fr.

COLORADO SPECIALISTS

Ryan Stonehouse averaged 45.9 yards per punt last year, fifth best among FBS players last year. He actually was better in games played at sea level, where he averaged 49.0 yards per punt. The leading candidates to return kickoffs — Marcus McElroy and Anthony Hawkins — have no FBS attempts. Olabisi Johnson averaged 8.7 yards per punt return in 2017.