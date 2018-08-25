5 places where you can get a snapshot of a wild bison
By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes, FamilyTravel.com
Posted August 26, 2018
August 25, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 12:05am
At the turn of the century, America’s wild bison — which at one time numbered 60 million — had dwindled to about two dozen animals. Strong, sturdy and resilient, they’ve made a comeback, thanks to public and private conservation efforts.
SHARE
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Bison number about 3,500 in Yellowstone National Park, where they have taken up residence since prehistoric times.
ADVERTISING
At the turn of the century, America’s wild bison — which at one time numbered 60 million — had dwindled to about two dozen animals. Strong, sturdy and resilient, they’ve made a comeback, thanks to public and private conservation efforts.
On the range, in refuges and national parks, this symbol of our wildlife heritage is magnificent to observe.
Here are five places where you can snap a shot of this American icon — with a zoom lens: