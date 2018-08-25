 Las Vegas treehouse in the works
By Anthony Curtis
August 25, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 12:05am
The groundbreaking for a $7-million, 22,000-square-foot entertainment and dining venue in downtown Las Vegas was held last week.

The Treehouse will be north of Downtown in the arts district and will feature a 300-seat Austral-Asian seafood restaurant, four bars, a nightclub, a day club with a pool and full-size indoor and outdoor trees. Originally scheduled for completion this year, the complex is now expected to open in March.

Downtown Enchilada: Also Downtown, a beautification project dubbed Project Enchilada — as in “the whole enchilada” to convey its comprehensiveness — will upgrade building facades and landscaping, with a later goal of bringing new retail to the area. A timetable and budget for the project has not been divulged.

New dolphin: Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage has a new resident. A female calf was born last week and can be viewed daily at the habitat ($22 adults and $17 ages 4-12). The new dolphin has yet to be named.

Mindfreak at Planet: Criss Angel’s new show will open at Planet Hollywood Dec. 19. “Criss Angel Mindfreak” will reportedly be markedly different from his show at the Luxor, featuring “20 never-before-seen effects.” Tickets start at $69.

Aerosmith at Park: To celebrate the Boston band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith will kick off an 18-show residency at the Park MGM in April. Tickets will start at $75.

Question: Do the driverless ride-hailing cars in Las Vegas travel to the Strip?

Answer: Yes, a driverless-car pilot program from Lyft has logged 5,000 paid fixed-route trips along the Strip since it launched three months ago. The fleet of 30 BMWs with autonomous navigation capabilities is the “only commercial robot-taxi service in the U.S.”

Feedback has been 96 percent positive, although a backup (human) driver remains behind the wheel to take control if necessary.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

