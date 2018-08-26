 Average U.S. price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91
August 26, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Average U.S. price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91

Associated Press
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 6:45pm

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said today it is likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped two cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s more than 50 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said today it is likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly. She says that’s because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.

In California, the average price was $3.61 per gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states and Hawaii is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay area.

The lowest average is $2.51 in Jackson, Mississippi.

PREVIOUS STORY
Half of states act as #MeToo sexual misconduct claims mount
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING