 California man arrested with 800 pounds of stolen lemons
August 26, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

California man arrested with 800 pounds of stolen lemons

Associated Press
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 8:09am

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2012

    Lemons are apparently a hot commodity for some. Riverside County sheriff’s officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested last week on suspicion of theft of agricultural products after he was stopped with 800 pounds of stolen lemons in his car.

ADVERTISING

THERMAL, Calif. >> Talk about driving a lemon!

Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds of stolen lemons inside his car.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday on suspicion of theft of agricultural products.

Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros’ car in Thermal on Friday morning.

Inside his car, deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they believe were stolen from a nearby farm.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

PREVIOUS STORY
Iran says ‘no third party’ will limit its support to Syria
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING