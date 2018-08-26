 Flash flood watch extended until Sunday night
August 26, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Flash flood watch extended until Sunday night

Star-Advertiser staff
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 11:14am

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Evacuees from McKinley High School are seen in the reflection of a motor scooter mirror as The Bus vehicles ferried them back to their points of origin on Saturday in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane, once a Category 5 storm, was downgraded to a tropical storm early Saturday but experts warned that flash flood and tropical storm conditions were still expected despite a relatively uneventful passing of the storm south of Oahu.

ADVERTISING

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island as remnants of Tropical Storm Lane linger near the state today.

According to the National Weather Service, additional heavy rainfall is possible as Lane continues its westward track away from the islands. Any additional heavy rainfall over already saturated grounds can quickly lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that could lead to flash flooding. Do not cross fast-flowing water by foot or in a vehicle; be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

The current watch is set to expire at 6 p.m. tonight, but may be extended if conditions warrant.

PREVIOUS STORY
Burning Man organizers stress importance of consent
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING