Flash flood watch extended until Sunday night

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island as remnants of Tropical Storm Lane linger near the state today.

According to the National Weather Service, additional heavy rainfall is possible as Lane continues its westward track away from the islands. Any additional heavy rainfall over already saturated grounds can quickly lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that could lead to flash flooding. Do not cross fast-flowing water by foot or in a vehicle; be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

The current watch is set to expire at 6 p.m. tonight, but may be extended if conditions warrant.