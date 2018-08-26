Lane’s Big Island rainfall totals nearing national record

Torrential rainfall over Hawaii island from former-Hurricane Lane has set the third highest record in the country for total rainfall from a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.

In Mountain View, 51.23 inches of rain fell from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. today, according to preliminary totals that need to be verified, the weather service said.

The amount is the third highest total rainfall from a tropical storm in the United States since 1950.

The record remains 60.58 inches at Nederland, Texas, during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The second highest total — and the current state record — was set on Kauai during Hurricane Hiki when Kanaloahuluhulu Ranger Station measured 52 inches.

A record was also set at Hilo Airport, which saw its wettest four-day period since record keeping began in 1949. The weather service reported 36.76 inches of rain fell from midnight Wednesday to Saturday night.

On Friday alone, Hilo received 15 inches of rain, making it the fifth wettest calender day on record for the area. Hilo’s record remains 16.87 inches on Feb. 20, 1979.

Other parts of the Big Island saw more than 40 inches of rain from midday Wednesday to 4 a.m. today: Waiakea Uka had 49.10 inches, Piihonua saw 47.48 inches, and Saddle Quarry measured 47.20 inches.

On Maui, the heaviest rainfall was in West Wailuaiki where 24.71 inches of rain was measured, followed by Puu Kukui with 14.96 inches.