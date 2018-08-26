 Public schools statewide to open Monday
Public schools statewide to open Monday

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 2:41pm

    The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that public schools and offices statewide will resume normal operations on Monday.

All public schools statewide will open on Monday with the exception of four in Lahaina.

The Hawaii State Department of Education announced this afternoon that public schools and offices statewide will resume normal operations on Monday. After-school programming and activities including interscholastic athletics will also resume Monday.

Hurricane Lane forced the closure of public schools on the Big Island and Maui County on Wednesday. All schools statewide were closed Thursday and Friday.

The closure also canceled interscholastic sporting events over the weekend.

Brush fires that began in the Lahaina area on Friday will keep Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, King Kamehameha III Elementary and Princess Nahienaena Elementary closed on Monday. Teachers and staff will report to the campuses, and the schools will reopen for students on Tuesday.

