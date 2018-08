Tropical Storm Miriam has formed in the eastern Pacific.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Tropical Storm Miriam has formed in the eastern Pacific.

Miriam is 1,595 miles east of Hilo and moving west at 14 mph as of 5 p.m. Hawaii time. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Miriam has winds near 50 mph and is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.