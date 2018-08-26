 Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
August 26, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Features

Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

Associated Press
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 10:27am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in Oakland, Calif., in April. Police say they are pursuing more charges against a fan who rushed the stage during a Beyonce and Jay Z concert in Atlanta. Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told the Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran onto the stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the concert was ending Saturday night.

ADVERTISING

ATLANTA >> Police say they are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed onstage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told the Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the “On the Run II” concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.

Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.

Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Maxwell has a lawyer.

PREVIOUS STORY
Fitness trackers help put fat pets on diet
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING