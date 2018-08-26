DOE prepares to reopen most schools on Monday

With the threat of former Hurricane Lane largely past, state Department of Education facilities personnel and school administrators are working through the weekend to prepare for the reopening of most schools and offices statewide on Monday.

The DOE reported that staff who are helping to operate public shelters at schools are inspecting facilities to ensure that they are safe for students and staff to return.

After-school programming and extracurricular activities including interscholastic athletics also will resume on Monday.

Public schools on Hawaii island and Maui have been closed since Wednesday, schools on the other major islands since Thursday.

Due to damage from Lane and from brush fires in Lahaina, Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate, King Kamehameha III Elementary School and Princess Nahienaena Elementary school on Maui will remain closed on Monday, with possible reopening scheduled for Tuesday.

The DOE expects to update school closure information today.

DOE superintendent Christina Kishimoto praised essential personnel for assisting during the statewide emergency.

“During my visits to shelters yesterday, I saw department staff giving their time to assist Red Cross volunteers, selfless support for members of our community with mental health needs, specific care for homeless individuals seeking food for themselves and their pets, and quick calls to action to help feed children and their families,” she said. “I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to these individuals who never once said, ‘That’s not my job.’”