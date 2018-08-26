 Lane moving away from the state
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 12:05am

    Here is the 5-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Lane as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Westerly winds continued to tear Tropical Storm Lane apart Saturday as the storm moved toward the west, but trailing moisture was bringing the threat of more rainfall to the islands today, the National Weather Service said.

The entire state remained under a flash flood watch that was set to expire this afternoon. Potentially heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches could fall over Maui and the windward side of Hawaii island, along with 3 to 5 inches elsewhere, the weather service said.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Lane was about 195 miles southwest of Honolulu and moving westward at about 9 mph. It was expected to continue in that direction with a slight increase in speed by Monday. Tropical storm-force winds stretched 90 miles from its center.

The storm was packing 50 mph maximum sustained winds and higher gusts, but forecasters predicted strong westerly winds would weaken it through Monday when it is expected to become a depression with 35 mph maximum winds.

Saturday afternoon, radar showed thunderstorms in Puna on the Big Island and moderate showers on Maui and Kauai. A flash flood warning remained in effect for the Big Island until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service said moisture could stick around through Tuesday with moderate trades and drier conditions arriving around midweek.

