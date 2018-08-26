 We Came as Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone dies at 28
We Came as Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone dies at 28

Associated Press
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 10:34am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, in May. The metalcore band said on Saturday that Pavone, their vocalist, is dead at 28.

Kyle Pavone, vocalist for the metalcore band We Came as Romans, has died at age 28, band members said Saturday.

“Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the Troy, Michigan, group tweeted about the death. The death was confirmed by a band publicist, Amy Sciarretto. No further details about were released.

A group of friends founded the band under another name in 2005. Pavone joined in 2008. The group’s 2013 album, “Tracing Back Roots,” hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s independent album chart.

A week ago, Pavone tweeted a line from the band’s song “Promise Me”: “Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes.”

Fans took to social media to express their shock and sadness at Pavone’s death. Bandmate Joshua Moore posted a photo of himself with Pavone on Instagram and said: “The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much.”

