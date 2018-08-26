Endless summer photo contest: August 2018

Alexandra Jamora of Honolulu took this photo of her
best friend Andy Choi in July at Waimea Bay. The pair
were swimming in support of friends participating in
the North Shore Swim Series. Jamora, a former University
of Utah swimmer, captured Choi having some fun
with a school of fish. The photo was taken with Choi's
Go Pro 3.
Gary Wong took this photo of his son Karter, 14, as he was teaching him to sh at Ko Olina about three weeks ago. The elder Wong, who also was taught by his dad, said they didn’t catch anything that day; “he’s just learning the ropes.” He added, “If we fished only to capture fish, our father-son time would have diminished long ago.”
Patrick C. Wilk bought a one-way ticket
to backpack across Southeast Asia a few
months ago. One of his most memorable
destinations was Gardens by the Bay in
Singapore. "Before embarking on this
journey I watched 'Planet Earth II,'
which featured this location, and I knew
it was a must (see)!" Wilk said.
There are few animals in the world who live
cooperatively as well as meerkats, according to
Jon M. Portis of Honolulu, and it has always
been his goal to witness their behavior. In
August, he traveled to the Kalahari Desert in
southern Africa and watched meerkats at
sunrise as they warmed up facing the sunlight.
Beachgoers in June enjoyed Waimea Bay and
Jump Rock in a photo taken by Andy Stenz of
Honolulu from a helicopter while on a "typical
monthly flight." Stenz, a professional wedding
and landscape photographer, transitioned into
aerial photography for commercial and artistic
purposes. He used a Nikon D850 with a 80-400
mm zoom lens and was about 2,000 feet in the air.
Retired Department of Education occupational
therapist Cora Hiranaka was visiting her daughter in
Seattle when she shot this photo at a park near Ivar's
Salmon House. Hiranaka thought in advance that the
warehouse on the left would be "ugly and too
distracting." Come showtime her fortunes had
changed. "I thought the lights coming from inside
that warehouse added to my photo," she said.
While visiting family, Lisl Sonomura
decided to check out Pearl Street Beach
in Laguna Beach, Calif., and she caught
this candid moment between her
daughter, Reyna Sonomura, and
grandson, Soren Ruballo Sonomura,
22 months, on her cellphone. Sonomura
said her "heart is fi lled with love and
happiness whenever I look at this photo!"
Little paniolo Coen Kahuali‘imaikalani D. Worrell, son of Erin Worrell of Pauoa, was visiting grandparents in Sisters, Ore., where they attended the Rotary Club Hoe Down. The photo was taken after grandfather Hal Darcey placed the 14-month-old
on a saddle that was up for auction. While Coen is too young to ride, Erin says that he has been introduced to horses and “he loves them.” The photo was taken with an iPhone X.
Nancy Zotter and her husband took a trip to
New York in June. "The sun was setting while
we were just walking Manhattan streets. The
lighting, colors and shadows were perfect, so
I had to stop and take the shot. I used a Fuji
XT-2 camera," she wrote.
Monz Hahn captured his son, Noa
Anthony, 8, on a swing this month
on Fox Island in Puget Sound,
Wash. Noa Anthony's mom,
Lesley Hahn, said the weather for
the annual family vacation to Fox
Island was perfect.
Steve Mun-Takata, a retired high school teacher
from Liliha, photographed the Bar Harbor lighthouse
at twilight during a sunset cruise in Maine
while attending a family reunion in July. At the
end of the cruise, what got his attention were the
colors of the sky, the moon, the lighthouse and
the seagulls at a distance. The former marine biology
and cinematography teacher used a Nikon
D850 and a 24 to 70 mm zoom lens.
Marc Delorme of
Makiki trekked to
Kathmandu Valley in
Nepal while on vacation
in June, capturing
the market day in
Bhaktapur. The documentary
fi lmmaker
said he always wanted
to visit there. Bhaktapur
is listed as a
World Heritage Site.
Titled "Ka Lae Night (South Point, Big Island of Hawaii)," Yang Lei of the
University area captured this image of three female friends -- Kelly Lin, left,
Xiaoxing Xu and Huizhong Wang -- and the Milky Way on Aug. 5 on Hawaii
island. The trio had requested they be photographed by Lei with the galaxy as
their backdrop. The photo, taken at 8:30 p.m., was free of clouds, Lei said. A
toy light saber added the fi nal touch. Lei is a University of Hawaii graduate
and an electrical engineer. The camera used was a Canon 5D MK III with
a 24 mm lens. The exposure was 10 seconds at f/1.4, ISO 6400.
Yaeko Kuwana of Manoa submitted this photo of the Lower Antelope Canyon in Page, Ariz. Bruce Kuwana,
her husband, said they traveled to a Navajo reservation in June and took a guided tour of the canyon. Yaeko took
the photo because of the colors and the patterns on the canyon walls. “You
can’t take a bad picture there. Every photo is different,” he said, adding
that the lower canyon is V-shaped, so tour groups are small. Yaeko took her photo with an iPhone.
Alex Levy, 16 of Hawaii Kai, shot this self-portrait
on a June evening of this year. He said he likes to
spend time with the ocean at China Walls near his
home. Levy took this photo to show his mom what
he was doing -- looking for fish and crabs with a
flashlight. He was hoping to make a creative photo
using his flashlight but came away with this instead.
The camera was a Nikon D7500 on a tripod.
Heather Dinman of
Kailua snapped a
photo of Mia Campora
enjoying her summer
vacation at Lulumahu
Falls.
"Colorfully saturated houses line
the villages along the beautiful
coast of Cinque Terre on the Italian
Riviera. Here you can hike in the
trails, swim in the sea and eat delicious
mussels straight from the Mediterranean!"
Raeanne Schmidt said
of her submitted photo.
Ken Robbins took a photo of
his wife, Tana Burkert, with
his cellphone while they were
in Switzerland in July, enjoying
the views of the Eiger and
other famous mountain peaks
from the meadows above the
village of Murre.
Alex Dzierba and the hikers in the picture had to communicate via phone
to get this carefully staged picture. The group on top of Koko Crater is
silhouetted against the rising full moon. Dzierba was standing about
three-quarters of a mile away, close to the Hawaii Kai marina.
Emily Chu, 14 months old,
crosses the street in Skagway, Alaska, with her new stuffed animal. She and her family were sightseeing during an Alaska cruise on the NCL Bliss. Photo taken by Lea Young.
Evan Asato of Honolulu took
this photo the beginning of
this week. Since the hiking
trails were closed, Asato
and Wen Lau boated into
Kalalau Beach in Kalalau
Valley on Kauai for an hour
of R&R. "I was taken by the
angle of the waterfall and
mountains," Asato said. "I
go there all the time." The
photo was taken with a
Canon5D Mk IV.
For Lenette Tam, the
Bonneville Salt Flats
in Utah presented an
unexpected showcase
of nature's beauty.
-
Ezra Levinson jumps into
summer at Phelps Lake in
front of the Tetons in
Jackson Hole, Wyo. His
father, Josh Levinson,
used an iPhone to take
the digitally produced
multi-exposure photo.