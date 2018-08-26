Honolulu wins Little League World Series Championship

Honolulu, Hawaii, pitcher Ka'olu Holt, left, begins to celebrate with Sean Yamaguchi (15) after throwing a complete game shutout in winning the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
Honolulu, Hawaii pitcher Ka'olu Holt (14) celebrates with teammate Aukai Kea (23) after getting the final out of the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
The throw from Honolulu, Hawaii catcher Bruce Boucher gets away from Taylin Oana, right, as South Korea's Jae Hyeok Lee advances to safely second in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim, left, covers home on a wild pitch as Honolulu, Hawaii's Zachary Won (3) scores safely from third in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
South Korea's Jae Hyeok Lee (6) gets back to second base safely as the throw from Honolulu, Hawaii, catcher Bruce Boucher hits him as Hawaii second baseman Sean Yamaguchi covers the bag in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game South Williamsport, Pa., today.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong, right, hits the first pitch of the baseball game from South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim for a solo home run in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Ka'olu Holt delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
Honolulu, Hawaii, lines the first baseline and South Korea lines the third baseline as the teams are introduced before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., today.